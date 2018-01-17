Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Calls 'the Situation' a 'Different' Person Before Jersey Shore Reunion

Amid news that Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino could face over a decade in prison as he is scheduled to plead guilty in his tax case, his Jersey Shore castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley tells PEOPLE Now he’s a “different human being.”

Farley opens up about how Sorrentino has changed since the show’s initial 2009 to 2012 run, noting that she can’t wait for viewers to get to know the new “Situation” when the reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, airs.

“Mike was ‘the Situation’ on the show, and he was arrogant and he was cocky and he was very full of himself,” says Farley, 31, “and it was very hard to accept that person as a friend.”

Continues the mom, “I wanted this show to come back together for him because he’s sober, he’s clean, he’s a different human being now. And he’s so positive, he’s so supportive of all of us — I’m like if there’s anyone who deserves this show to come back, it’s [Mike] because I want everyone to see this side of Mike.”

Sorrentino battled an addiction to painkillers but has been sober now for over two years.

Though Sorrentino will be re-entering the party scene for the show, which will film in Miami, Florida, Farley promises the cast will be watching over him.

“I asked him the other day, I said — because we’re in a group chat so we’re always joking, we’re always making fun of each other, literally the whole day is just making fun,” she says, continuing, “but I was like, ‘Mike, are you okay?’… He’s like ‘I’m so prepared’ — he’s got his meetings, he knows what to do.”

On Wednesday, news broke that Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, have agreed to enter a guilty plea in a New Jersey federal court at a hearing Friday

The 35-year-old and his brother were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012.

In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. Initially, Mike and Marc plead not guilty to all charges.