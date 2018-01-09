'Party's Back!' Jersey Shore Returns with a Family Vacation — But 'Where the F— They Going?'

Jersey Shore is returning with a family vacation, but where are they going?!

During Floribama Shore‘s season finale on Monday evening, MTV aired a promo for the upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation — and informed fans that they have the power to decide where the returning original cast will travel during filming.

“Party’s back!” the promo begins. “Where the f— they going?”

“F—— New York?”

“F—— Dallas?”

“F—— Chicago?”

“Ole f—— Faithful?”

“F—— Miami?”

The teaser continues with numerous suggested locations, including Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, San Francisco, Mount Rushmore and Seattle. Though the possibilities are endless, there’s one place they definitely won’t be going: The White House.

For viewers who hope to see the cast members visit a specific city or landmark, the network encourages you to “make your choice heard” by using the hashtag “#JSFamilyVacation.”

The lineup for the revival includes some of the most recognized names in reality TV show history, including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and the reboot will premiere in 2018.