The Return of Jerzdays! Jersey Shore Family Vacation Gets Premiere Date and Rowdy First Teaser

Jersey Shore fans, rejoice: Your weekly dose of GTL is around the corner.

On Wednesday, MTV announced that Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the highly-anticipated upcoming reunion, will premiere Thursday, April 5 — marking the return of the beloved Jerzdays.

The network also released the first teaser for the series, which reunites the original housemates — minus Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — for a party-filled trip to Miami. And if the 20 seconds of footage are any indication, the crew is just as rowdy as ever, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi still loves pickles.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Reunion

When PEOPLE recently caught up with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, she revealed how she was prepping for the trip.

“I at least want to feel good walking into the house, before I become a true degenerate — I’ve got to drink kale and ginger, before I go right into the vodka and tequila,” she quipped. “I’m hoping Ron brings Ron-Ron Juice.”

Farley, 31, also confessed the real reason she wanted to bring back the series: to show fans that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — who is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in his tax evasion case — is a “different human being” than he was during the show’s initial 2009 to 2012 run.

“Mike was ‘The Situation’ on the show, and he was arrogant and he was cocky and he was very full of himself,” she said. “And it was very hard to accept that person as a friend.”

“I wanted this show to come back together for him because he’s sober, he’s clean, he’s a different human being now,” she continued. “And he’s so positive, he’s so supportive of all of us — if there’s anyone who deserves this show to come back, it’s him because I want everyone to see this side of Mike.”

And Farley was confident that Sorrentino, 35, will stay on track during filming.

“I asked him the other day, because we’re in a group chat so we’re always joking, we’re always making fun of each other,” she said. “But I was like, ‘Mike, are you okay?’… He’s like, ‘I’m so prepared.’ He’s got his meetings, he knows what to do.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.