It went through drunk dials, heated hang-ups and many a quack — and now, we’re happy to announce that the Jersey Shore duck phone is officially back.

The highly-anticipated reunion of the hit MTV series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, is coming up, and PEOPLE’s got your exclusive first look at the latest teaser. The highlight? Everyone’s favorite meatball, 30-year-old Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, is still battling with the bird-shaped landline.

Earlier this month, the network released the first promo for the series, which reunites the original housemates — minus Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — for a party-filled trip to Miami, marking the return of the beloved Jerzdays. (And if the 20 seconds of footage were any indication, the crew is just as rowdy as ever.)

PEOPLE recently caught up with cast member Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, who revealed how she was gearing up for the trip.

“I at least want to feel good walking into the house, before I become a true degenerate — I’ve got to drink kale and ginger, before I go right into the vodka and tequila,” she quipped. “I’m hoping Ron brings Ron-Ron Juice.”

Farley, 31, also confessed the real reason she wanted to bring back the series: to show fans that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — who is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in his tax evasion case — is a “different human being” than he was during the show’s initial 2009 to 2012 run.

“Mike was ‘The Situation’ on the show, and he was arrogant and he was cocky and he was very full of himself,” she said. “And it was very hard to accept that person as a friend.”

“I wanted this show to come back together for him because he’s sober, he’s clean, he’s a different human being now,” she continued. “And he’s so positive, he’s so supportive of all of us — if there’s anyone who deserves this show to come back, it’s him because I want everyone to see this side of Mike.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.