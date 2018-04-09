Inside DJ Pauly D's Lavish Lifestyle: Luxury Cars, Diamond Watches and 'Guido Street' Style

The cabs are here — except in the case of Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, it’s a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.

Since MTV’s beloved Jersey Shore returned with a two-hour season premiere last week, there’s been plenty to unpack. Sammi’s out, Ronnie’s a dad, Snooki can still rage, and The Situation actually has a real situation — but one thing fans couldn’t get enough of was Pauly, who looks, talks, walks and acts exactly the same. The only difference? His booming DJ career and ballooning bank account.

“It still doesn’t feel real to me,” Pauly, 37, tells PEOPLE. “I wake up in the morning and still pinch myself to make sure I’m not actually dreaming.”

“It was always a dream of mine to tour the world as a DJ,” he adds. “And the show has given me the audience to do that. I truly am living my dream.”

Indeed, Pauly’s career scratching records hasn’t slowed down since the original run of Jersey Shore concluded in 2012. Though he’s based in Las Vegas, where he holds down a residency, he also tours the world — playing over 150 shows a year. (He played for a million people in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in 2010.)

“I’m DJing 24/7,” he says. “And what I mean by that is I’m constantly listening to music — in the car, in the gym, in the shower, etc. — and thinking about what to play and when.”

The MTV star also made Forbes‘ list of highest paid DJs in 2012 and 2013, earning $11 million and $13 million per year, respectively.

“Making the Forbes list for multiple years was surreal to me,” he says. “That’s like, top of the top big time real deal stuff! And to be mentioned alongside the biggest DJ’s in the world [i.e. Steve Aoki, Diplo] was everything to me.”



So how does the self-proclaimed guido like to spend his hard-earned cash? First up, he treated himself to a sprawling Las Vegas mansion.

“I wanted my house to be a home for me and have everything that I needed in it. So it has a basketball court, a gym, tanning beds, laundry, an arcade, [a garage for] my cars and bikes and mini golf,” he explains, quipping: “You know, the essentials.”

The most over-the-top thing he owns? A “tricked out” Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, which he reportedly purchased for $450,000 from poker player and Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian in 2015. The reality star-turned-DJ also likes to splurge on jewelry — “I love it and I can’t get enough” — and most recently bought himself a fully diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch.

“I love online shopping and companies will send stuff so I learn about so many new brands that way,” he says. “My style is guido street — and yes, I invented that.”

But he’s not just treating himself — he also loves to surprise his 4-year-old daughter Amabella with gifts.

“My daughter is Daddy’s little girl,” he says. “She gets whatever she wants, but remarkably does not act spoiled! She has a matching toy Lamborghini truck, a Mercedes Benz G63 toy truck and her own turntables!”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.