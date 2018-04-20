Did Jersey Shore's Ronnie Cheat on His Pregnant Girlfriend? He's 'Playing with Fire,' Vinny Warns

Move over, Mike Sorrentino — this time, it looks like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got himself into his own “situation.”

On Thursday’s episode of the hit MTV revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie got a little too close for comfort after bringing a woman home from the club in Miami — all while his girlfriend Jen Harley was seven months pregnant back in Las Vegas. (The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ariana Sky, on April 3.)

The drama all started after Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, brought over a group of girls to introduce them to Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, 37, the only single cast member. Instead, Ronnie, 32, started flirting heavily with one — “a girl without a bra in a see-through shirt is not a bad situation,” he said slyly — and his roomies weren’t quite sure how to react.

“Ron might cheat tonight,” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30.

“What the f— is going on?” Jenni asked. “I bring these girls for Pauly, but Ron is actually grinding on one. That is not what I wanted. This is an actual situation.”

“Ronnie is full tilt right now — he’s a wrecking ball,” added Vinny Guadagnino, 30. “If he gets any closer to this girl, he’s about to have a second baby mama.”

Pauly pointed out that Miami might have a way of bringing out the worst in Ronnie. (It’s where he infamously cheated on Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola on season 2 of the show’s original run.)

“There’s something in the water here in Florida that makes Ronnie’s decision-making go south,” he said. “This is a recipe for disaster.”

Once the club started winding down, Ronnie decided to invite the women back to their house.

“Ronnie starts stuffing girls into the cab,” Pauly said. “I’m like, ‘What are you doing, Ronnie?! You have a girlfriend at home.’ ”

“Why not bring the girls back?” said Ronnie. “You know, the party doesn’t have to stop. Let’s just have a good time.”

“I love you but like, this looks bad,” Snooki said.

“I’m going to show self-control,” he insisted.

Once they were back at the house, the boys decided to get into the jacuzzi with their guests. While Ronnie was trying to find a tank top for one of the girls to borrow, Jenni kept a watchful eye on him.

“Did you bring condoms is the real question” she said.

“I’m not going to f— them, Jenni, relax,” he said. “I’m not that dumb.”

“Then why are they here?” she demanded.

“For fun!” he replied.

“Okay. Fair enough,” she said, later adding: “If Ronnie wants to go in the hot tub with four chicks, that ain’t none of my business. You wanna f— up your life, go f— it up. … The last time I caught Ronnie cheating, I got punched in the face for writing a note. I ain’t gonna write any more notes. I’m gonna go the f— to bed. Game over.”

Even the guys were worried that Ronnie was taking things too far.

“Ronnie is juggling chainsaws right now,” Vinny said. “I think his girlfriend would already be pissed if she saw what was going on. He has this creepy look in his eye, his tongue is out. The last thing Ronnie is thinking about right now is his pregnant girlfriend.”

“He’s like, one step above playing with fire right now,” he added. “It was cute in the club, it was funny, he might have flirted with the line — but to me, he’s taking it way too far right now.”

In an attempt to “keep Ron from cheating,” Snooki decided to pour their visitors a few strong drinks in the hopes that they would fall asleep. Unfortunately, the plan backfired, and one girl stumbled inside to throw up, leaving Ronnie alone with the other outside.

“It was fun hanging out with you, it was a pleasure — I had a good time,” he told her. “You’re beautiful. Like, you are gorgeous. You’re going to get me into a lot of trouble.”

She asked for a tour of the house and Ronnie obliged — and soon enough, the two were behind closed doors in the bathroom.

While we’ll have to wait for next week’s episode to find out what went down, Ronnie previously told PEOPLE his girlfriend was “very supportive” of his decision to film in Miami.

“She knows what my job entails, she knows that there’s hazardous things that come with the job,” he said. “My job is always going to be in the club, partying and being around girls. But at the same time, it’s how I come out of the situations at the end of the day that matters.”

“You know, it’s Miami — Miami is Miami,” he added. “And at the end of the day, I’m also filming a television show, so I have to do what’s going to get ratings. I’m going to have to put myself in certain situations, but it’s how I come out at the end of the situation that really matters. I have to do what I have to do. It’s a vacation, but at the same time it’s also a job. We’re working and we have to do what we have to do to entertain you guys.”

As for Harley? It appears she’s taking the whole situation in stride. On Wednesday, she joked about the episode on her Instagram story, sharing a photo of a documentary on TV with a quote about “making sure that motherf—er’s dead.”

“Gunna be me tomorrow night @realronniemagro,” she quipped.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.