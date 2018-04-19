Jersey Shore's Deena Says Ronnie Used to Call Sammi on Blocked Numbers and 'Be Really Weird'

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola opted out of the Jersey Shore reboot in Miami — but that doesn’t mean her presence wasn’t felt in the house.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of the hit MTV revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, a group discussion inevitably turns to Sammi, 31, who skipped the reunion to avoid “potentially toxic situations,” presumably referring to her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32. (Their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009-12.)

“I have a question,” Vinny Guadagnino, 30, asks Ronnie. “If Sam did come here, what would it have been like for you two?”

“Would you have legit let her just do her in the house, or would you have ragged a little bit?” chimed in Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32.

“What do you mean? Ragged about what? I have a kid on the way,” replies Ronnie, who welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Jen Harley on April 3.

“You think I give a f— what [Sammi] does?” he adds.

Deena Cortese, 31, who has remained the closest with Sammi in recent years, immediately jumps to her defense.

“There would have been a division in the house [if she had come],” she says. “Me and her were always closer.”

“She’s a f—ing t—y-sucker,” Ronnie shoots back. “When me and her dated, she never talked to [any of the girls].”

“She talked to me!” argues Deena.

“Not really,” Ronnie insists. “Not the way she talks to you now and she talked to you after we broke up.”

But Deena’s not convinced — and in fact, she reveals in a later confessional that Ronnie was the real reason Sammi opted out of the reunion.

“Ron needs to stop talking about Sam and move the f— on,” she says. “Sam told me that he used to call her on blocked numbers and used to like, be really weird. She was afraid she was going to get in the house and he would get drunk and spiral and try and get back with her or something.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.