Some of the ladies from Jersey Shore may be moms now, but they can still party like it’s Labor Day weekend in Seaside Heights.

Cast members of the hit MTV reality show reunited over the weekend to celebrate the 30th birthday of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola at a club in New York City — and documented their entire evening on social media.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley took the night off from parenting — they each have little ones at home — to dance and drink with fellow castmates Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino. Plus-one’s were also on the invite list: Farley’s husband Roger Mathews and Cortese’s fiancé Christopher Buckner attended the festivities.

The group also took a photo with Michael Fabiani, who worked behind the scenes on the MTV reality show.

JWoww shared a video of the group grooving to Drake‘s song “One Dance” while sipping on cocktails (though the fist pump did not make an appearance).

🖤🍾 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

These two @rogermathewsnj @vinnyguadagnino A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Such an amazing night celebrating Sams 30th ❤ love all these ladies so much @sammisweetheart @mallorykristenp @jwoww @snooki A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

However, the booze wasn’t flowing quite as strongly as it did at the shore house. JWoww wrote that she was now a “lightweight.”

“Martini is down and I am drunk,” she captioned a photo with her husband.

A few photos later, JWoww wrote, “And I’m wasted.”

Martini is down and I am drunk 😂😂😂🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #lightweight @royal35steakhouse A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

And I'm wasted #goodnight A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

In September, JWoww and Snooki stopped by PEOPLE Now to talk about bringing their own children back to the house where Jersey Shore was filmed.

“I brought so many cans of Lysol,” JWoww said of entering the home. Snooki added: “I washed my kids like five times when they got home because you just know how dirty that house used to be.”

With another reality series under their belts – they currently star on go90’s Snooki & JWoww: Moms with Attitude and previously starred on four seasons of MTV’s Snooki & JWoww – the women said they are ready to revisit their old stomping grounds on the real Jersey Shore.

“I’m hoping,” Snooki said of a reunion series. “I mean, because they always talk about it, so I’m hoping because that would be awesome.”