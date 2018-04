Your Jersey Shore Cast Relationship Guide: See Who's Found 'The One' and Who's Still Looking

The reality star and Las Vegas deejay is single and looking. His on-and-off-again relationship with Aubrey O’Day ended for good in July 2017. “I’m looking, genuinely looking for somebody. At the moment, I guess you’d say I’m having fun with the wrong ones. But I’m looking for the right one! It’s difficult,” DelVecchio told PEOPLE in April 2018. “It’s hard to find somebody, especially now, that you want to spend the rest of your life with. But seeing everybody in relationships, I feel like that’s the only thing I’m missing in my life — that other person to share it with.” In the meantime, the star is focusing on spoiling daughter Amabella Sophia, 4. “She’s my life. She’s my princess. She’s a little mini-me,” he said. “She wants to be a deejay — I got her a deejay room. She’s scratching records already.”