Jersey Shore Cast Spotted Filming New Series in Miami Without Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

There was one thing missing as the cast of the Jersey Shore were spotted having lunch together in Miami while filming the upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Although cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were all present for the meal, there was no sign of Sorrentino, who pled guilty to tax evasion on Friday.

But despite Sorrentino’s absence, the rest of the cast seemed in good spirits as they shared a meal — and some big drinks — together on Miami’s famous Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio (left), Deena Nicole Corese, Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Paul Delvecchio (left), Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Sorrentino, 36, entered the expected guilty plea in a New Jersey federal court at a hearing Friday morning, as first reported by TMZ. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce and pleaded guilty to Count 13 of the superseding indictment, which charges him with tax evasion. His brother Michael, 38, pleaded guilty to Count 5, which charges him with aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

According to TMZ, he is facing up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine — but the judge did approve him to travel to Miami, where he will join his Jersey Shore castmates.

Mike "The Situation" Sorentino and Lauren Pesce Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The two brothers were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012.

In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. Initially, they pled not guilty to all charges.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Sorrentino said that he was “trying to take these experiences that are coming my way and make them a positive.”

At the time, Sorrentino asserted that the allegations “do not portray me accurately,” but added, “That’s all I can say for now.”

Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley, agreed with his assertion that he’d changed, revealing on PEOPLE Now that she couldn’t wait for viewers to see what a “different human being” he had become.

“Mike was ‘the Situation’ on the show, and he was arrogant and he was cocky and he was very full of himself,” said Farley, 31, “and it was very hard to accept that person as a friend.”

“I wanted this show to come back together for him because he’s sober, he’s clean, he’s a different human being now. And he’s so positive, he’s so supportive of all of us — I’m like if there’s anyone who deserves this show to come back, it’s [Mike] because I want everyone to see this side of Mike,” the mother of two continued.

Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Paul DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Magro, Sammy Giancola and Nicole Polizzi Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Despite the fact that Sorrentino — who battled an addiction to painkillers but has been sober now for over two years — will be re-entering the party scene for the show, Farley went on to promise that the cast will be watching over him.

“I asked him the other day, I said — because we’re in a group chat so we’re always joking, we’re always making fun of each other, literally the whole day is just making fun,” she said, continuing, “but I was like, ‘Mike, are you okay?’… He’s like ‘I’m so prepared’ — he’s got his meetings, he knows what to do.”