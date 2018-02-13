Jerry Seinfeld Teases Seinfeld Revival Is 'Possible'

For anyone hoping Seinfeld will go the way of Roseanne, Will & Grace, and Murphy Brown with its own revival, Jerry Seinfeld has two words that are gonna make you freak. “It’s possible,” he told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

Just like that, the comedian sent the audience into fits of applause, but let’s get real.

When talking about Seinfeld‘s future potential last year with ET, Seinfeld remarked, “Why? Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well.”

Perhaps Seinfeld changed his tune. Perhaps there is a possibility of the hit sitcom (currently available on Hulu) becoming the latest to join the TV revival bandwagon. (Stranger things have happened.) Just don’t hold your breath.

Seinfeld is currently working on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and he went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to reveal the titular talk show host on his series.

“On my show, I like to tell people what to do,” he explained of his comic guests. “They tell me what’s going on in their life, and I go, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what I think you should do.’ And I said to you, ‘Would you like my advice about [wife] Portia [de Rossi] getting another horse?’ … And Ellen did not want my advice, but she was just trying to be nice, so she went, ‘Eh, okay,’ the way only she can do it.”

