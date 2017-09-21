Jerry Seinfeld Addresses Whether a Seinfeld Revival Will Actually Happen

No Seinfeld revival for you.

With the upcoming TV season set to feature the return of Will & Grace and Roseanne after that, it’s easy to wonder if other classic ’90s comedies could follow the same path. Well, wonder no more about Seinfeld.

When posed the question by ET about whether his hit series could ever come back in some form, Jerry Seinfeld responded, “Why?” He continued, “Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well.”

Seinfeld starred in and co-created the legendary NBC sitcom that signed off in 1998. In 2009, the full cast — Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander — took part in season 7 of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, where the fictional version of David staged a Seinfeld reunion show.

