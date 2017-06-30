Jerry Ferrara is a married man!

The Entourage star tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Breanne Racano, on Friday, his former costar, Kevin Dillon, revealed in an Instagram photo.

“They did it! Congratulations to the Ferraras!” 51-year-old Dillon, who played Johnny “Drama” Chase on the series, captioned a glowing photo of the couple on their wedding day.

In the photo, Ferrara sports a black tux while his blushing bride dons a strapless white wedding gown and veil. Both are smiling at the camera as Ferrara, whose left hand now carries a wedding band, points to the lens.

They did it! Congratulations to the Ferraras! A post shared by Kevin Dillon (@kevindillonofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Ferrara, 37, got engaged to the actress, who also had a role in Entourage in 2011, in August of last year. The couple officially got together in 2014.

I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean… I've had many great blessings in my life. But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met! A post shared by Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) on Aug 11, 2016 at 6:43pm PDT

WATCH:Entourage’s Jerry Ferrara Is Engaged to Breanne Racano!

“I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean… I’ve had many great blessings in my life. But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!” Ferrara captioned a selfie posted to Instagram after he proposed, which showcased his then-fiancée’s gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

Racano also shared the same shot, writing, “I am so lucky to marry this man. #engaged #isaidyes #fiancé.”

Ferrara played Turtle on the dramedy from 2004-11.

A rep for Ferrara did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.