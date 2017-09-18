Twitter Had a Lot to Say About the New Emmys Announcer — Who Is Jermaine Fowler?

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards tried something new this year by replacing the usually stuffy announcer with a DJ — and that DJ is actor and comic Jermaine Fowler, who currently stars on CBS comedy Superior Donuts.

Most announcers at awards shows aren’t seen at all, but Fowler has been spinning tunes on stage as he announces the presenters and winners. On Superior Donuts, which he also executive-produces, he plays Franco Wicks, a hilariously brash young donut shop employee.

Fowler is adding his personality and humor to these announcements: For example, when Ann Dowd was announced as the winner of outstanding supporting Actress in a drama, he added a fun fact that went beyond her previous nominations.

“Whoo!” he exclaimed. “Ann Dowd is a first-time Emmy winner. She has made appearances in all four of the Law and Order franchises!”

Twitter is divided on the new announcer and format, with some saying he is a hilarious and welcome addition, and others complaining about his voice and occasional flubs.

I want this Emmy's announcer to read bedtime stories to me #EMMY2017 — Brittany Berkowitz (@brittberkowitz) September 18, 2017

I can't with this "street cred" Emmy announcer. Making hip hop cloying, one brand shout out at a time. — Peter Zizzo (@pzizzo) September 18, 2017

This Emmy announcer is amaaaaaaazing — Nick Q (@nwquah) September 18, 2017

Emmy announcer is not a good use of @jermaineFOWLER 's immense comedic talents. Just sayin. #emmys — Margit Detweiler (@Margit) September 18, 2017

the emmy announcer is annoying the crap out of me right now — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) September 18, 2017

I want to punch this Emmy announcer in the trachea. If they wanted a goofy annoying voice I would've done it for free. — Eric Rowe (@ProducerEric) September 18, 2017

