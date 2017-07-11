Where Are They Now: The Cast of Jersey Shore

MIKE 'THE SITUATION' SORRENTINO

After his mega popular debut on Jersey Shore, Sorrentino went on to appear in a number of reality shows including Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Worst Cooks in America, his own series The Sorrentinos and the upcoming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition. Off-screen, the Jersey Shore alum has struggled with a number of personal issues. He and brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted on tax offenses in 2014, and were met with additional tax-related charges in April 2017. The reality star has also been contending with addiction. After nearly two years of sobriety following a 2012 stint in rehab, a 2014 gym injury triggered Sorrentino's battle with prescription medication abuse. Now, he tells PEOPLE that he's been sober for 18 months after checking into rehab for a second time. "It's my life, and I have to take care of it," he said. "If I'm not healthy mentally and physically, I'sm not going to make it."