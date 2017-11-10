Jeremy Piven: The Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations Against Me Are 'Completely Fabricated'

Jeremy Piven is denying the sexual misconduct allegations numerous women have made against him.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, the former Entourage star said that all of the claims are “completely fabricated.”

“Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated,” Piven, 52, began. “I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, ‘How does one prove something didn’t happen?’ ”

Piven continued, “What I am not able to do is speculate as to the motivations of these women. As a human being I feel compassionate for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger with false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard.”

The actor wrote, “We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment.”

“Continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level,” he concluded. “I hope we can use this moment to begin a constructive dialogue on these issues, which are real and need to be addressed.”

The actor’s open denial was posted after multiple women came forward — including a woman who detailed an alleged sexual assault to PEOPLE — each making sexual misconduct allegations against Piven.

Reality TV star and Playboy Playmate Ariane Bellamar first accused Piven of sexual assault on Oct. 30, allegations that the actor was quick to “unequivocally deny.”

Following Bellamar’s claims, a second woman, Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman, also spoke out. On Instagram, Freeman posted, “I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember,” before concluding her post by writing, “I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”

After Bellamar came forward, advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby spoke with PEOPLE and detailed her alleged sexual assault by Piven.

“I 100 percent believe she’s being honest,” Scourby told PEOPLE of reading Bellamar’s tweets stating Piven groped her on the set of Entourage and at the Playboy Mansion.

Over the course of multiple phone calls over several days, Scourby, who is based in Washington, D.C., shared her recollections of her interactions with Piven, whom she claims to have met in October 2003 out at a club when she was in New York City for a work event.

The pair met up the next morning at the Trump International Hotel & Tower, where he was staying.

“I remember I was wearing this white ribbed turtle neck and brown slacks — business attire — and I was sitting right next to him on the couch,” Scourby said. “We were talking for about five minutes and he said he was waiting for his [publicist] to come with us.” Suddenly, “he jumped on top of me. I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground,” recalled Scourby, who said Piven exposed his genitals and began rubbing them against her body. She said she remained clothed the entire 15 minutes of her time in his suite but “he held down my hands” and ejaculated “all over my white turtleneck.” Afterward, “I pushed him off of me and ran down the short hallway to get to the door,” she continued. “I rubbed my chest against the wall to get his [semen] off of my sweater. I ran outside and hailed a cab and I just burst into tears. I cried the entire way back to my hotel.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Piven categorically denied Scourby’s account: “Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”