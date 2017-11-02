Jeremy Piven Interview Pulled from The Late Show amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeremy Piven, who currently stars on CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd, was supposed to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday; however, that’s no longer happening.

EW has confirmed that the network decided to pull a pre-taped interview with the Entourage alum given recent allegations of sexual harassment against him.

“Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday, October 30. Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest,” a Late Show spokesperson told EW.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

Earlier this week, Piven, 52, joined the growing list of celebrities accused of sexual misconduct. On Monday, actress and former reality star Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of sexually assaulting her on two occasions in a series of #MeToo tweets. Piven, however, denies these allegations.

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” the 52-year-old actor said in a statement to EW. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”