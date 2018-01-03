Jeopardy! Contestant Loses $3,200 for Mispronouncing Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Knowing the facts on Jeopardy!, it turns out, isn’t always enough.

In a hilariously cruel twist of fate on the show’s New Year’s Day episode, one contestant, Nick, chimed in quickly when the following clue popped up: “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.” Referring to the book Paradise Lost and the track “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Nick responded with the seemingly correct answer: “Gangster’s Paradise Lost.” He was, initially, awarded accordingly.

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

Yet unfortunately, in the minds of the all-powerful Jeopardy! judges, Nick’s pronunciation wasn’t quite up to par. A few minutes after calling the answer correct, host Alex Trebek was forced to retract Nick’s win in typically deadpan fashion.

“Our judges have re-evaluated one of your responses a few minutes ago, Nick,” Trebek began before proceeding to brutally burn the contestant. “You said gangster’s instead of gangsta’s on that song by Coolio, so we take $3,200 away from you. You are now in second place.” Nick’s face through the whole ordeal, from elation to devastation, is a sight to behold.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeopardy! Contestant Loses $3,200 for Mispronouncing ‘Gangsta’

The Daily Show‘s Roy Wood Jr. posted the clip to Twitter, with some wise words to kick off the New Year. “Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all,” he said. “In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy.” Watch it above.