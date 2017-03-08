Jeopardy! Stirs the Beyhive with 'Becky with the Good Hair' Category

The writers behind those category names on Jeopardy! have been drinking the Lemonade.

“If you’re a member of the Beyhive, you’re gonna have the upper hand in today’s game,” read a tweet from the official Jeopardy! Twitter feed on Monday. Viewers were then surprised to see “Becky With the Good Hair” as a category on the board, a reference to the lyric in Beyoncé’s “Sorry” from Lemonade.

If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game! 🐝 @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/bUZTxDv5ZP — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 6, 2017

Contestants Todd Defilippi, Shawn Friend, and Alison Maguire-Powell were initially perplexed by the phrase. But the ladies ended up sweeping the category, which included references to Rebecca from the classic sitcom Cheers and Becky from FOX’s Empire.

Viewers at home posted video and photos of the category to social media. “Can’t make this kinda stuff up,” one user wrote.

Who is the black person writing Jeopardy categories? #cantmakethisup #beckywiththegoodhair #jeopardy #hilarious A post shared by Ralph Cooper (@rcproam31) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

What do you think? Better than the “Yas Queen” category?