Jenny McCarthy Discusses a Previous 'Dark, Abusive' Relationship that 'Could Have Easily Killed' Her

Before Jenny McCarthy found love with her husband Donnie Wahlberg, the actress was at one point in a “very dark, abusive” relationship.

Speaking with E! News, the former The View co-host shared about being in an unhealthy four-year romance with a former ex-boyfriend (she did not reveal his identity).

“What I thought was gonna be a typical relationship, turned into a relationship that you would never think you would get yourself into. Especially me. I mean, I really consider myself to be pretty strong-willed and confident, even back then,” McCarthy, 44, told E! News. “But I did find myself being slowly manipulated in to a very, very dark, abusive — verbally abusive — relationship that could have easily killed me.”

“I no longer had my own thoughts. They were replaced with his thoughts about me,” McCarthy said. “That I was worthless, disgusting, talent-less, ugly, fat, smelled so badly. I was no longer worthy of being kissed.”

The actress, who shares one son — Evan Joseph Asher — with ex-husband John Asher, told the outlet that she chose to address the negative impact of her previous relationship because of the campaign slogan for Schwarzkopf Gliss’, which “reminded me that beauty is not just a physical attribute, it’s something much more deeper and expands beyond anything on the outside.”

At a certain point, McCarthy said she finally decided to leave the relationship and take back her own power that she had relinquished.

She also opened up about talking to God about finding “the One” — to whom she has now been married for nearly three years — and not wanting to “settle.” Within a month, she says she met Wahlberg.

She began dating Wahlberg in summer 2013 before he proposed that following April; they wed four months later in August 2014.

McCarthy continued: “We quickly, quickly knew on a deeper level that this was something very special and something that we didn’t want to screw up, so we made sure that we did things the right way.”