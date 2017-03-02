Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Washing Machine Moves Will Change How You Look at Laundry Forever

Jennifer Lopez is one of those stars who just seems to ooze sex appeal no matter what she does. Whether it’s walking the red carpet, shining on screen, or singing and dancing on stage, the 47-year-old star always brings her sultry style and confidence to everything she does.

That was especially clear on Wednesday, when the Shades of Blue star paid a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and took part in the show’s “Dance Battle” segment — proving, along the way, that she can turn even the most mundane of tasks into the hottest of moves.

The game found Lopez and Fallon pulling dance names out of a “Velvety Dance Bag,” each then tasked to create a new dance move based on the title.

While Fallon did his best at “Putting on Skinny Jeans” and “Walking on a Moving Bus,” it was Lopez who really turned up the heat.

Asked to create a move around a “Hot Cowboy,” the mother of two kicked her leg up as to mount an invisible bull, grabbed her invisible cowboy hat, and rolled her body as if she was going for a ride.

For the “Washing Machine on Spin Cycle,” Lopez moved her hips in a circle before whipping her hair around for the camera.

The duo came together later for “Seeing Yourself on the Jumbotron,” first pretending to eat popcorn and watch the game before freaking out over their screen-cameo — and, obviously, doing the dab.

While Lopez is a killer dancer, she does have some stiff competition from her mom, Guadalupe — who later appeared the Tonight Show audience to show off her own moves.

It appears Mama Lopez has a habit of stealing the spotlight from her daughter, often at Lopez’s Vegas shows.

“You see all these people come out and there’s always the fans — they’re amazing,” Lopez explained. “But nobody compares to my mom. My mom dances the whole show, knows the routines — it’s the absolute truth. And people go ‘I missed that part, I was watching your mom.’ No one is going to fan girl like your mom.”

As for whether Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel want to enter into showbiz to show off their own moves, the singer explained they have other interests.

“I don’t know if they want to perform, they want their own YouTube channels,” she explained. “Honestly, I don’t even know what it is. I know what it is, but I don’t know what it is. I don’t partake as much. They just talk on it, and watch other people on their YouTube channels, and then they see who is watching it — I guess it’s just like all social media.”

She added: “They’re like little adults. They have their own schedules, they make their play dates.”

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.