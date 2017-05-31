WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates a ‘Big Night’ with Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez had her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez‘s full support on Tuesday evening as she celebrated the premiere of her new NBC reality competition show, World of Dance.

The multi-hyphenate talent, 47, hosted a viewing party to watch the east coast feed of the first episode and documented it all on social media. “Big night!” the retired Yankees player, 41, gushed in a video shared on his girlfriend’s Instagram.

Lopez — who is a judge and executive producer on the show — was also live-tweeting her reactions to the performing acts. Fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, as well as host Jenna Dewan Tatum, tweeted along with viewers at home.

#WOD PREMIERE HAPPENING NOW!!!! On #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 30, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

‪Worldwide trend what?! Waiting for #WorldofDance to start on the West Coast like…‬ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

In March, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez had “been dating for a few weeks.” The father of two confirmed their relationship status during an appearance on The View, and they most recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.

A source previously told PEOPLE Rodriguez is pulling out all the stops to woo his beloved.

“Jennifer is still on cloud nine. She has never seemed happier and loves sharing her life with Alex,” an insider close to Lopez said. “He often gives her gifts with handwritten notes. It’s a very romantic relationship.”

Rodriquez is also “very supportive of Jennifer” and her career — FaceTiming her on the Shades of Blue set last week before stopping by on Friday and sharing a live video to Instagram for his fans.

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.