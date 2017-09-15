TV
Real talk: J.Law has some really intense feelings about Keeping Up with the Kardashians, RHONY and more
WHEN SHE HAD A 'KARDASHIAN TENT' ON THE SET OF MOTHER!
While working on her thriller, mother!, Lawrence chose to de-stress in between takes with a "Kardashian tent" — her "happy place," as she told Vogue. "I had to go to a darker place than I've ever been in my life. I didn't know if I'd be able to come out okay," she said of the film, directed by boyfriend Darren Aronofsky. "It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs."
WHEN SHE SHOWED HER AFFINITY FOR THE REAL HOUSEWIVES
"I do love my Real Housewives ... New York Housewives, and Beverly Hills, New Jersey and Atlanta Housewives," she told Vanity Fair. "I mean, I love them all, but Miami — oh, my God! Miami is really special." She added: "Basically, what I'm saying is all I need in a relationship is somebody to watch TV with me."
WHEN SHE HEARD ABOUT LUANN DE LESSEPS' DIVORCE
The Oscar winner joined Housewives fans everywhere in mourning when de Lesseps announced her split from Tom D'Agostino after seven months of marriage. "When Luann announced her divorce, I was horrified and shocked," Lawrence said during a Tonight Show appearance. "My stomach dropped."
WHEN SHE WAS MENTIONED ON VANDERPUMP RULES
On a 2015 episode of Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that the Oscar winner is a patron of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump — and she even has a go-to cocktail: the Pump-Tini. "This was Jennifer Lawrence's favorite cocktail when she came in," a Pump bartender said.
WHENEVER SHE GIVES ANDY COHEN TIPS ON BEING A BRAVO PRODUCER
Lawrence is such a big fan of the Housewives franchise that she has frequent conversations with executive producer Cohen about the storylines. "I'm really passionate," she said of watching the Housewives series, adding that she even "gives him a lot of advice" about being a producer.
"I do ask her her opinion on things, and she gives them to me," Cohen told TMZ when asked of Lawrence's self-appointed producer role. "I like to hear what her opinions are." He continued: "She tells me who she likes and tells me who she doesn't like."
WHEN SHE LISTED HER REALITY TV FAVES
She has so many go-to TV binge options that she can't just pick one — although she tried really hard to limit herself. "Shark Tank. Wait, oh, Dance Moms — that is a good one!" she told Vanity Fair in 2014. "Okay, maybe my favorite is Dance Moms, but I do love my Real Housewives."
WHENEVER SHE DROPS PLANS FOR THE HILLS MARATHONS
After finding out fellow Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is a fan of The Hills, Lawrence felt it was only right to reveal her own obsession with the MTV show. "MTV sometimes plays them for, like, three hours, and that will just turn into my morning. Like, I'll cancel s---," she told him in a 2015 issue of Interview.
WHEN KIM KARDASHIAN WEST BECAME AWARE OF J.LAW'S PASSION FOR KUWTK
"I was in N.Y.C. and I ran into Jennifer Lawrence," Kardashian West recounted during an E! press junket in 2015. "We said hi and walked into the elevator and as the doors were closing she screamed across the lobby, 'I love your show!' We were laughing so hard."
WHEN SHE & HER FRIENDS RECREATED THE VANDERPUMP RULES INTRO
During a night out at Pump restaurant, the mother! star and her friends took it upon themselves to film a new Vanderpump Rules intro on their phones. Lawrence can be seen seductively looking into the camera while combing her hair with a fork.
The group also met Pump owner Lisa Vanderpump that night. "We took so many pictures with her," Lawrence told Eddie Redmayne in Interview. "We were like, [referring to season 4 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], 'Puerto Rico was a witch hunt. Brandi [Glanville] and Kyle [Richards] were so mean!' "
WHEN SHE GOT EMOTIONAL AFTER THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS LEFT HER MESSAGES
While promoting Passengers with costar Chris Pratt, the actress was treated to a very special gift from several Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members — including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi — who recorded messages for the star. She saw the full compilation during an Access Hollywood interview. Her reaction? "I'm going to cry."
WHEN SHE WAS TREATED TO A SURPRISE BIRTHDAY VISIT FROM KRIS JENNER
"My two best friends planned a surprise birthday party with a big surprise within the surprise," said the star of her 25th birthday festivities. Just as her pals started singing "Happy Birthday" to the actress, "Kris Jenner comes out holding my cake, which is a pile of s---, with a sign that says, 'Happy Birthday You Pile of S---.' My knees buckled," she recalled to the New York Times.
"It was the closest I've ever come to losing consciousness," she said. "I had no idea. I'd never met her before, but we've always watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And then Kris Jenner and I sang 'Build Me Up Buttercup' on karaoke and took that picture."
