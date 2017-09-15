WHENEVER SHE GIVES ANDY COHEN TIPS ON BEING A BRAVO PRODUCER

Lawrence is such a big fan of the Housewives franchise that she has frequent conversations with executive producer Cohen about the storylines. "I'm really passionate," she said of watching the Housewives series, adding that she even "gives him a lot of advice" about being a producer.

"I do ask her her opinion on things, and she gives them to me," Cohen told TMZ when asked of Lawrence's self-appointed producer role. "I like to hear what her opinions are." He continued: "She tells me who she likes and tells me who she doesn't like."