See the Hilarious Christmas Gift Jennifer Lawrence Gave Her 'BFF' Kris Jenner

Jennifer Lawrence‘s obsession over Keeping Up with the Kardashians has developed into a close friendship with Kris Jenner. So close, in fact, that she gave the KarJenner momager a car for Christmas!

Well, sort of.

Kris, 62, revealed all on Instagram Saturday, posting a shot of the holiday present.

“My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint,” Kris wrote.

Of course, instead of getting Kris an actual Porsche, Lawrence gifted a toy one — which fit perfectly next to the mother of six’s beloved giant metal-and-glass red polar bear (named “Christmas”) in her elegant foyer, decorated with rainbow-themed decor for the holidays.

“Thank you Jen I love you!!!” Kris said. “#bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited”

The tiny white vehicle will be perfect for Kris’ six grandkids (Kim Kardashian West‘s kids North, 4, and Saint, 2; Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids Reign, 3, Penelope, 5, and Mason, 8; and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 1).

There’s also three more grandkids on the way in the new year — a baby girl from Kim and husband Kanye West (via surrogate); a baby boy, from Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson; and another baby girl from Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott.

Lawrence, 27, will no doubt be sending gifts when those babies arrive too.

She’s been tight with the KarJenner family ever since Kris decided to surprise the Oscar winning actress with a birthday cake a few years ago.

“When I walked out with this cake she was so excited and so excited to see me, and then we had this little texting friendship from then on,” Kris told Steve Harvey on his talk show in November. “It was fun. She’s such a great girl.”

Things have only gotten closer since then. In November, Lawrence revealed before interviewing Kim on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she had gotten drunk and stripped down to nearly nothing in Kris’ closet.

“I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” Lawrence said during her opening monologue, later adding that the evening “was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”