Jennifer Lawrence & Kim Kardashian Reveal the Actress Got ‘Drunk’ with Kris Jenner & Stripped Naked in Her Closet

Keeping Up with the Kardashians superfan Jennifer Lawrence was finally able to ask her favorite reality star all the questions she’s ever wanted.

Guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress, 27, couldn’t contain her excitement as she interviewed Kim Kardashian West about everything, and right off the cuff asked: “Do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you?”

Their sit-down was full of revelations and none were funnier or more embarrassing then the time Lawrence drunkenly had dinner with the 37-year-old’s family at momager Kris Jenner‘s home.

“I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” Lawrence said during her opening monologue, later adding that the evening “was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

Kardashian West confirmed the Oscar winner downed more than a few drinks before demanding the reality star and her musician turned designer husband Kanye West create a new fashion look for her.

“So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste,” the reality star recalled as footage from their wild dinner played in the background.

Lawrence even admitted: “I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing.”

Kim had her rapper husband nearly assist in the styling before Lawrence chose to take everything off. “You said, ‘I’m not joking I really want Kanye to style me and so I said, ‘Okay.’ I come back in and you’re fully butt naked,” the mother of two said.

Concluding, “I feel like I know you so well now.”

Lawrence previously hung out with the KarJenner matriarch at a surprise 25th birthday party for the Hunger Games alum in August 2015.

Other questions the actress had for Kardashian West included: “Do you and Kanye fart in front of each other?” and “How did you pick your surrogate and why didn’t you ask me?” and “Have you talked to O.J. [Simpson] since he’s gotten out of prison?”

Almost all of her queries went unanswered with the pair going off on tangents and breaking into fits of laughter.

This summer, Lawrence revealed to Vogue that the crew of her film mother! had made her a “Kardashian tent” where she could decompress between scenes.

“I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life. I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out okay,” she said of the movie, directed by boyfriend Darren Aronofsky. “It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs.”

In fact, during production, Lawrence even introduced the long-running E! series to costar Javier Bardem.