Kanye, Bieber and O.J. Simpson: All the Things We Learned from Jennifer Lawrence’s Interview with Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence had the opportunity any superfan would only dream of – interviewing their favorite celebrity about anything—and no topic was hands-off.

The actress, 27, filled in as guest host on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, and had a wide-ranging conversation with her favorite reality star Kim Kardashian West, whom she has been watching on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since its inception.

From her thoughts on Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber‘s rekindled friendship to her favorite KarJenner sibling and what’s husband Kanye West‘s weirdest habit, Kardashian West, 37, held nothing back to answer all of the Oscar winner’s “deeply personal” inquiries. (Even revealing that one hilarious time Lawrence and momager Kris Jenner got drunk together recently.)

Here is everything we learnt during the interview.

Lawrence and Kardashian West First Met at the Greenwich Hotel in New York.

“We were at a hotel in New York and we were going up to see this Axel Vervoordt suite at the Greenwich and I’m getting in the elevator with Kanye and the doors are about to close. I hear Jennifer screaming ‘I love your show’ like so loud across the whole lobby,” the mother of two recalled.

The Reality Star Has Put Her Amateur Spy Days Behind Her.

“I’m fully retired but I used to be the go-to spy that everyone would call and try to get info on their boyfriends or husbands,” Kardashian West said. (Remember when she got into sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Rashad McCants’ voicemail in season 4?)

“I just probably was in an insecure, untrusting relationship and had to form my skills,” she told Lawrence. “We’re screwed now that’s there’s texting because no one leaves voicemails anymore but I got some major dirt back in the day.”

Who Would Kim and J. Law Rather?

“Do you think you could hack a president’s Twitter and maybe stop a war? You could save the world in theory,” the actress asked before Kardashian West remembered a specific question she was prompted during the pair’s recent dinner together.

“If you could save the world who would you rather sleep with: Donald Trump or Kim Jong-Un? I think we were just laughing so hard we didn’t choose,” the KUWTK star said.

“Oh that’s impossible, I probably made you choose. I get very aggressive when I’m drunk,” Lawrence responded.

The stars then burst into laughter and forgot to answer the question that made them giggle in the first place.

So many laughs tonight!!! Jennifer really asked me anything & everything!!! pic.twitter.com/K0Cxw0xp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 3, 2017

Kim Has a Favorite Sibling (for Now)

As for if she were ever to get stranded on a desert island with her family, she would kill Khloé last. “It might be Khloé because I feel like she’ll kill me,” Kardashian West said.

“We all go through periods, and her and I are really vibing right now,” she said about her pregnant sister, who is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The KarJenner Christmas Card Tradition Will Continue!

“It’s making its return! You are welcome to attend,” Kim told J. Law.

Thoughts on sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s one-time rumored fling Bieber getting back together with Gomez?

“I think it’s so cute,” Kardashian West admitted.

Who of All Her Sisters Lost Their Virginity First?

“Probably me. But I was in a serious relationship. It wasn’t Kourtney,” Kim said.

Has She Ever Been Cheated On? If So, How Did She Find Out?

“I got into the voicemail thing and I was at dinner with all of my best friends. I put it on speaker wondering where my boyfriend was. He was flying in town to meet another girl on my birthday and lied to me that he was in a different city,” the KKW Beauty creator remembered to which Lawrence responded: “Oh my god, that’s like a Taylor Swift song.”

No snake emojis here.

One Ex-Boyfriend’s Number Is Still in Her Phone.

“He’s super friendly, he lives right across the street from Kourtney. We never really talk but the nicest family. I went to his wedding,” Kardashian West revealed.

Most Incorrect Rumor She’s Ever Heard of Herself?

“I don’t know I start to believe them all, there’s so many,” she confessed.

What’s the Weirdest Thing Kanye Does?

“He falls asleep anywhere. We’ll be at a meeting or he’ll introduce me to people I’ve never met before, we’ll be at a restaurant and he’ll be snoring at the table,” the rapper’s wife of over three years said.

Kimye Leads a Low-Key Private Life

“We are super normal. We watch Family Feud every night before we fall asleep,” Kardashian West confessed.

It doesn’t get better than this! So much fun with Jennifer Lawrence! Tune into @JimmyKimmelLive tonight! pic.twitter.com/k4OszyIlzU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 3, 2017

Has She Spoken to O.J. Simpson Since He Was Released from Prison in October?

“I haven’t. I haven’t talked to him in years. I think I saw him at a club in Miami like a decade ago,” the daughter of the late Robert Kardashian Sr. said.

In fact, she doesn’t particularly discuss O.J. at all.

“I have so much respect for his children. I feel like my mom and Caitlyn [Jenner] both say a lot about it and they’re really vocal. And I just feel like, you know, his kids. It must be like really hard. I just try to stay away from it,” she said.

Kanye’s Special Song

“There’s one he hasn’t released but he sang it at the Met called ‘Awesome.’ Before we got together he had played it for me when he was recording Watch the Throne,” she said. “And when I was pregnant at my first Met Ball he performed it to me.”

KUWTK viewers got a first listen of the song during the Kim’s Journey to the Altar special in August 2014.

Kim’s Next Surrogate Could Be J. Law!

“How did you pick your surrogate and why didn’t you ask me?” Lawrence asked Kardashian West, who responded: “I’ll know if I do it again.”

Thoughts on Blac Chyna?

“I always said when someone is going to ask me: Dream is going to see this one day and so it’s just super respectful not to say anything about my niece’s mom,” Kim said.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET).