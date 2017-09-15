Jennifer Lawrence Auditioned for Blake Lively's Gossip Girl Role

The pilot of The CW’s hit 2007 show Gossip Girl begins with a certain charismatic blonde party girl returning New York City. Of course, Serena van der Woodsen was iconically portrayed by Blake Lively, but thanks to a Vulture interview with the show’s creator, Josh Schwartz, we have some brand new intel:

“We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned,” Schwartz said. “This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it.”

Lawrence, who would have been 16 at the time, is three years younger than Lively, so even though she might have looked slightly more like a high schooler, the show creators already had their hearts set on the future Mrs. Ryan Reynolds.

Poor J.Law missed out on a nearly a decade of wearing improbably grown-up fashion and making out with Penn Badgley. Even though she would have looked great rocking a Cleavage Rhombus, Lawrence’s career took her in a different direction: Instead, she got an Oscar nomination at 20 for Winter’s Bone. She won two years later for Silver Linings Playbook.

Good for her and all, but at least based on her stories about pouring beer on some random dude in Budapest, it sounds like she would have been a natural at pouring yogurt onto girls’ hair on the Met steps.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com