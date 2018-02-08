Jennifer Garner to Star in a New Lena Dunham HBO Comedy

Jennifer Garner is returning to TV.

The former Alias star has been cast in a new HBO comedy series called Camping.

The project is from writer and executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner (Girls). The description: “Walt’s 45th birthday was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn (Garner). But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.”

Konner and Dunham called the role “messy, tough and provocative and really really fun. We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.” Her character is described as “a controlling LA mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply. Kathryn controls the proceedings with an iron grip until she’s faced with a woman who undoes all her best-laid plans.”

The eight-episode Camping is based on a British series with the same name by Julia Davis. Garner will next be seen in the coming-of-age film Love Simon opposite Josh Duhamel.