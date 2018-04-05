Jennifer Garner Returns to TV! See Her Photo from the Set of Lena Dunham's New HBO Show Camping

Jennifer Garner is giving her fans their first look at her new HBO series.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and the rest of the cast of Camping, written by Girls creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, Garner, 45, celebrated the fact that filming had begun — and that nobody was “sunburned” or “covered in ticks” yet.

“Let us commence. 🤗 The cast of #CampingHBO before we’re sunburned and covered in ticks,” she jokingly captioned the group shot, which also featured David Tennant, Juliette Lewis, Ione Skye and Brett Gelman, adding the hashtags, “#wecrackmeup#cantwaittospelunkwithyou#alsojenniandlena.”

Garner has not starred in a television show since Alias, which wrapped in 2006 after five seasons.

While Garner hasn’t said much about her involvement with the TV show since her casting was announced in February, she has joking wondered whether she accidentally agreed to appear nude in the series.

After becoming the subject of an unexpected viral meme during the 90th Academy Awards telecast, the actress offered up a few explanations to what she was thinking about.

“Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham!” she said as she responded to the meme on her Instagram Story.

She added, “Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?” likely referencing the frequent nude scenes during Dunham’s previous HBO show, Girls.

Camping is a half-hour limited series based off a 2016 British series with the same name, according to a press release from HBO.

According to HBO, the series documents a dramatic camping trip and stars Garner as “a controlling L.A. mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply.”

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn,” Dunham and Konner said in the press release. “It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.”