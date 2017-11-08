Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's TV Series Picked Up by Apple with 2-Season Order

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are headed to Apple.

The A-listers’ previously announced collaboration, a dramatic series exploring the behind-the-scenes action of daily morning shows and its players, has officially been ordered to series by Apple for two seasons. Witherspoon and Aniston will both star in and executive-produce the untitled project.

It’s a huge acquisition for Apple as it attempts to rival streamers like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in the original programming space. Witherspoon recently made a big TV splash with Big Little Lies, which earlier this year netted her an outstanding limited series Emmy for her work as a producer on the star-studded HBO miniseries, while Aniston won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her beloved turn as Rachel in Friends. Witherspoon memorably played Aniston’s sister on the NBC sitcom, making this upcoming project a reunion of sorts.

Apple had previously ordered a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s anthology series Amazing Stories straight to series, with Bryan Fuller attached as executive producer, and is the home of the Late Late Show spinoff Carpool Karaoke.

The untitled Aniston-Witherspoon drama is executive-produced by Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg, who previously worked on The Leftovers, with Jay Carson (House of Cards) serving as writer and showrunner. Brian Stelter, host of CNN’s Sunday morning program Reliable Sources and author of Top of the Morning, will consult on the series.

While Witherspoon just starred in Big Little Lies, the show marks Aniston’s first regular TV role since Friends concluded in 2004.