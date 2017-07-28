Sisters (on TV) are doin’ it for themselves!

Friends fans rejoice: On-screen siblings Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up once again on a new TV show.

Details are scant at the moment, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is “an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.”

Continues the THR report: “The package, which has not yet hit the market, is expected to be taken out to premium cable outlets like HBO and streaming services including Netflix. Given the stars attached, it is expected to draw significant interest from multiple bidders.”

RELATED VIDEO: TV Revivals We Want to See

The initial report adds that the development “is being spearheaded by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg and his newly launched film and TV production company Media Res. Jay Carson (House of Cards) is attached to pen the script. Academy Award nominee Steve Kloves (Wonder Boys, Harry Potter) will exec produce. Witherspoon will also exec produce alongside her Hello Sunshine banner topper Lauren Levy Neustadter. Aniston will also be credited as an executive producer.”

This will be the first leading small-screen role for Aniston since her Emmy-winning 10-year turn as Rachel Green, and the announcement comes on the heels of Oscar winner Witherspoon’s 2017 Emmy nomination for Big Little Lies.