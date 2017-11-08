FRIENDS FIRST

It all started in 2000, when Reese Witherspoon guest-starred on two episodes of Friends as Rachel Green's (a.k.a. Jennifer Aniston) youngest sister, Jill. She managed to cause a lot of trouble in a short time, going after Rachel's on-again, off-again love Ross Geller and running up her dad's credit card bill.

The two will soon reunite on the small screen in an untitled series for Apple that they are both starring in and executive producing. The Hollywood Reporter called the project “an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.”