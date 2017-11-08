TV
'Friends' and Coworkers: A History of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Relationship
“I have a major girl crush on Jennifer Aniston,” Witherspoon has said
By Kate Hogan
FRIENDS FIRST
It all started in 2000, when Reese Witherspoon guest-starred on two episodes of Friends as Rachel Green's (a.k.a. Jennifer Aniston) youngest sister, Jill. She managed to cause a lot of trouble in a short time, going after Rachel's on-again, off-again love Ross Geller and running up her dad's credit card bill.
The two will soon reunite on the small screen in an untitled series for Apple that they are both starring in and executive producing. The Hollywood Reporter called the project “an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.”
CARRYING ON
Post-Friends, the stars continued to run into each other on the awards show circuit — and sing each other's praises. "She's an awesome friend," Witherspoon told reporters at ELLE’s 18th annual Women in Hollywood event in 2011.
SWEET SENTIMENTS
"On one hand, she is this gorgeous, breathtaking beauty that men lose their thought process and their speech patterns when they see her and then on the other hand, she’s a woman who lets you in," Witherspoon told reporters at the ELLE event (pictured) in 2011.
DRESSED FOR SUCCESS
“I have a major girl crush on Jennifer Aniston, but I think that’s, like, doesn’t everybody have a crush on Jennifer Aniston?” Witherspoon shared during a visit to Conan in 2012, calling her fellow actress "lovable and amazing." One year later, the stars caught up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
STANDING TOGETHER
In 2014, the two put their heads together at the Stand Up to Cancer telecast in Hollywood.
WITH HONORS
Aniston was also on hand to see her pal honored at the 2015 American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles.
NEXT STEPS
“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon recently told reporters of the pair's new Apple series. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We’re having a great time.”
