It’s been 23 years since Friends premiered — and thanks to Netflix, which added all 10 seasons in high definition to its streaming service in 2015 — plenty of teens who weren’t even born when the iconic sitcom first aired on NBC are only just discovering it.

So how do the stars of the beloved series, which ran from 1994-2004, feel about the glorious Friends renaissance? PEOPLE recently chatted with Jennifer Aniston in celebration of the launch of her new fragrance, Chapter One, and we couldn’t help but ask what she thought.

“A Friends-assance? That’s so nice,” said Aniston, 48, who played Rachel Green.

“What I kind of feel is quite comforting is that it’s actually speaking to people today, when so much has changed in terms of technology and how far we’ve come — that Friends is still relatable in the sense that there were no cell phones, it was just friends sitting, communing together,” she said.

“I hope that it actually will inspire people to remember that connection and speak with each other,” she added. “People spend a lot of time on their phones and miss out on a lot [these days].”

Well, Aniston fans, fret not — Friends might be over, but she’s got another exciting TV project coming our way, this time with her A-list friend Reese Witherspoon, who starred as Rachel’s sister on a few episodes.

Aniston and Witherspoon are set to executive-produce and star in a new show, which The Hollywood Reporter called “an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.”

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon, 41, told reporters last month at the New York screening for her film Home Again.

“[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails,” she said. “We’re having a great time.”