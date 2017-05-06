Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Shade Tiffani Thiessen During 90210-Themed Episode of RuPaul's Drag Race

9021-Oh no they didn’t!

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling served as guest judges on Friday night’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which had the former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars judging a 90210-themed competition.

The Queens all dressed as parodies of characters from the show, with one spoofing Tiffani Thiessen‘s character, Valerie.

When it came time to give their critique, Garth, 45, stumbled at the thought of mentioning Thiessen or her character by name. “As Ti-, how do you say it?” Garth hesitated, before Spelling, 43, chimed in with, “Just say, ‘that which we don’t speak of.”

Garth laughed, as did the other judges, before she agreed with Spelling, saying, “Yes, we know her as ‘that which we don’t speak of.'”

Thiessen, 43, spoke about her frayed relationship with Garth during an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show in 2010, saying, “We had a falling out and we grew apart … I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that. I was the one who was hurt.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.