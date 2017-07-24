Jennie Garth Says She 'Wouldn't be Opposed' to a Beverly Hills, 90210 Reunion: 'There Is Always a Chance'

Is the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 returning for a reunion?

Jennie Garth visited the Today show on Monday and gave 90210 fans a little glimpse of hope into the series’ return after going off the air 17 years ago. The actress, who played Kelly Taylor on the show, revealed that a reunion is certainly a possibility, adding it’s something everyone would be interested in.

“There is always a chance,” Garth, 45, said. “Everybody wants to see that now. I love reunions, so I wouldn’t be opposed to that.”

If the series were to return, it wouldn’t be the first time Garth has revisited her 90210 roots. She first branched out on the ’90s spinoff show Melrose Place before returning for the 2008 sequel series 90210, reprising her role as Kelly Taylor for both.

Reboots of beloved television shows from the ’90s and early 2000s have become common in the past few years. In 2016, Netflix revived several fan favorites, including Gilmore Girls and Full House, while other networks like NBC are joining in on the fun with a Will and Grace revival set to premiere this fall.

The ’90s fan-favorite Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons (1990-2000) and captured the hearts of teenagers everywhere. The show brought instantaneous fame to cast members, including Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, and Hilary Swank.

WATCH: Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling’s Friendship Is Still Strong

But Garth is not the only castmate who has expressed interest in the iconic show’s return to air.

Perry, who played Kelly’s on-again, off-again love interest Dylan McKay, told Today he’s ready, too.

“We have talked about it recently,” he said in January. “I very much would be interested in doing it this time. I’d like to get back and work with my guys, but I’d love to do scenes with Shannen again.”

Along with stardom, Garth also mentioned the series also brought some long-lasting friendships.

“I have my own reunion all the time with Tori [Spelling],” Garth joked. “She and I are very close friends and we’re working on a show together right now, developing something.”

Although no official revival is planned yet, in the meantime, we can live through Garth and Spelling’s friendship and hope that one day, the crew from Beverly Hills will finally reunite.