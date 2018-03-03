Celeb Worlds Collide!Jenna Fischer (a.k.a, Pam from The Office) Runs into the Kardashians in Japan

Jenna Fischer didn’t have to work hard to keep up with the Kardashians during her recent trip to Japan!

While enjoying her time in Kyoto, The Office alum, 43, spotted some familiar faces at the hotel she was staying in.

“We found the Kardashians. At our hotel. I think they were checking out as we were checking in. So crazy,” she wrote alongside a snap of Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian looking at their phones as they breezed past the actress.

On Saturday, Kardashian West was spotted jetting out of Tokyo, wrapping up a trip to Japan with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

But the Kardashian sisters weren’t the only local sights Fischer took in during her time abroad.

Documenting the trip on social media, the star of the upcoming series Splitting Together shared photos of herself trying local delicacies while also poking fun of her tourist style.

The actress previously told PEOPLE that even though The Office ended years ago, she still keeps a framed memento from the show on her wall — a hair clip.

“My hair dresser gave me Pam’s hair clip,” the actress explained. “She put it in a little framed shadowbox for me and I have that on my wall.”

“I wore it every day,” she says. “And I thought it was so kind of her to frame it for me.”