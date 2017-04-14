Jenna Elfman on the Possibility of a Dharma & Greg Reboot: 'It Would Be Really Fun!'

Dharma & Greg fans, there’s a chance your favorite TV couple might be making their way back to the small screen.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with Jenna Elfman, and the actress opened up about the possibilities of an official reboot of the hit ABC comedy, which ran from 1997 to 2002 and starred Elfman and Thomas Gibson as Dharma and Greg Montgomery, an unlikely couple who fall in love and get married on their first date despite being polar opposites.

“I don’t know — it would be really fun!” said Elfman, 45.

“I actually brought it up like a year ago,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Guys, do you want to do anything again?!’ But Thomas was busy [with Criminal Minds]. He’s not on the show anymore, so maybe it’ll come up again. I have no idea.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

“We had like 15 million viewers … Households was like, 19 million,” she added. “I’m just so grateful that it was a great show that people still love and respond to. I had such a great time doing it.”

According to Elfman, even 15 years after the show went off the air, fans still stop her on the street.

“I’ll be walking down the street and people are like: ‘Dharma!’ ” she said. “It makes them light up and smile, and with all the chaos and craziness in the world that makes us not smile, it makes me happy that I can entertain people and make them smile. That’s kind of where I live with it.”