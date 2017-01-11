Jenna Dewan Tatum to Host and Mentor for Jennifer Lopez's NBC Show World of Dance

Looks like Jenna Dewan Tatum has nabbed a new gig for the new year — she’ll serve as the host of Jennifer Lopez‘s NBC show World of Dance.

The 36-year-old actress and dancer joins judges Derek Hough, NE-YO and Lopez on the 10-episode series, which features dancers competing for a $1 million grand prize, according to Deadline Hollywood. She will also serve as a mentor.

Dewan Tatum, who starred in the 2006 drama Step Up alongside husband Channing Tatum, recently took to Instagram to share her excitement about the new project, and she had some company in the form of her new colleagues.

“A show by dancers FOR dancer….so excited to share with you guys! Let’s goooooooo! @jlo @neyo @derekhough @nbc #worldofdance,” she wrote.

Meet our beautiful host… @jennaldewan #WORLDOFDANCE #dancelife #comingsoon #NBC #1millionreasons to show up A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

Lopez also celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, “Meet our beautiful host…@jennaldewan #WORLDOFDANCE #dancelife #comingsoon #NBC #1millionreasons to show up,” along with a picture of herself and Dewan Tatum.

World of Dance promises to bring the highest caliber of performers, culled from rigorous auditions and qualifying events that took place across the country. Viewers will see a wide variety of styles, including hip-hop, krumping, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, clogging, stomping and more. Divided into three age divisions, these movers and shakers will go head to head to compete for the crash, and the “Best in the World” title.

No premiere date has been set for World of Dance, but Lopez teased a preview of the show on her Instagram on Tuesday.

#1millionrea$ons to show up and leave it out #onthefloor. #Worldofdance comes to @NBC this spring! A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:05am PST

Dewan Tatum also has an untitled project in the works at NBC, a dance competition reality show, in which she serves as an executive producer.

Lopez will be a judge, mentor and executive producer of the dance show, and will star in NBC’s next live musical, Bye Bye Birdie.