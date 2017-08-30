Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Praises Zoë Saldana After Meeting Her on a Flight: She's 'a Genuine Person!'

Jenelle Evans might have just met her new favorite actress.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star tweeted about meeting Zoë Saldana, 39, while on a flight and complimented the actress’ caring nature.

“Guys, @zoesaldana is a genuine person! She asked me if my anxiety was ok while flying, then I found and returned her phone when she left!” Evans tweeted Tuesday.

Evans also tweeted a compliment to the Avatar actress: “And @zoesaldana, your son is super adorable!”

The MTV personality is gearing up for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé David Eason in September. The mother of three has shared plenty of photos in preparation of the big day, including a wedding dress fitting and cake testing with Eason.

Evans’ son Jace has been spending lots of time with the reality star since she worked out a more favorable custody schedule with her mother, Barbara, earlier this summer. (Though it’s unclear whether it’s still the case, as Barbara told PEOPLE in July that Jace’s grandmother isn’t invited to the wedding.)

The Eason-Evans clan recently spent time together on a family trip in New York City, checking off their to-do list while also enjoying themselves at Central Park.

With the couple’s wedding just a month away, it seems the family caught some much-needed rest and relaxation before the big day.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.