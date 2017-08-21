Jenelle Evans Gears Up for Her Wedding with Fittings and Family Fun in N.Y.C.

Jenelle Evans is having a blast — and making it a family affair — as her wedding to fiancé David Eason approaches.

On Sunday, the Teen Mom 2 star shared plenty of fun pictures of her blended brood living it up in New York City as they nailed down some final pre-nuptial preparations, including getting dresses for the bride and flower girl (who’s also Eason’s daughter) Maryssa.

We got another option for flower girl dress! This is one happy little girl. She felt like a princess today! I can't wait to see Ensley in her dress! 👸🏻🌸 #Weddings #FlowerGirls A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

The group included the couple, Maryssa and Evans’ son Jace, who has been spending lots of time with the reality star since she worked out a more favorable custody schedule with her mother, Barbara, earlier this summer. (Though it’s unclear whether it’s still the case, as Barbara told PEOPLE in July, that Jace’s grandmother isn’t invited to the wedding.)

While I picked up my dress, David was helping Jace get fitted. 💋😎 #Stud #Fancy #WeddingSeason A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

When not checking off their list of chores for the big day, the Evans-Eason gang stopped by Central Park and took a pic in front of Cherry Hill Fountain.

F . A . M . I . L . Y #FriendsFountain⛲️ #NYC #CentralPark A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

“F.A.M.I.L.Y,” Evans captioned the photo, in reference to their Friends-esque freeze-frame shot in front of the iconic fountain.

The family engaged in other classic tourist activities, including a nighttime rickshaw tour.

Night rides. ✨ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Picked up my wedding dress today! #Bride #Wedding #Love 👰🏻✨ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

With the couple’s wedding just a month away, it seems the family caught some much-needed rest and relaxation as they spent the weekend in the Big Apple.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.