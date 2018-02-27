Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Says Ex-Fiancé Nathan Griffith's Arrest 'Doesn't Surprise Me at All'

Following the arrest of her former fiancé Nathan Griffith over the weekend, Jenelle Evans hopes he will change his ways for the sake of their 3-year-old son, Kaiser.

Griffith was allegedly arrested on Sunday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a traffic violation, according to E! News and Radar Online.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, told E! “It’s sad that Kaiser was there this weekend and a witness to all of this. Hopefully, Nathan doesn’t continue to make the same mistakes and set a better example for his son.”

Evans, who also has 8-year-old son Jace from a previous relationship and shares 1-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie with husband David Eason, has quarreled with Griffith over custody of their son.

RELATED ARTICLE: Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Admits She Used Drugs While Pregnant with Daughter Ensley

Nathan Griffith and Jenelle Evans Splash News

During a Teen Mom 2 reunion that aired in November, Griffith’s mother, Doris Hewlett Davidson, alleged that her grandson might have been abused by Eason.

“I’m terribly frightened for Kaiser,” said Davidson. “I’ve seen abuse, I’ve seen children go through it, I know the red flags and I see the red flags. They’re popping up everywhere.”

“I doubt my husband would punch a kid in his face,” Evans said in a statement to PEOPLE in response. “For weeks I asked Doris every time Kaiser came home and if there was marks she always got super offensive in texts when I would ask her what happened to my son.”

Earlier this month, MTV announced that Eason had been fired from their reality show after he allegedly posted a series of homophobic tweets.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

So much love. 💕 #Family A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

Evans issued a statement to TMZ defending her husband.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”