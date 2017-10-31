Jenelle Evans Kicks Out Teen Mom Crew, Threatens to Cancel Her Wedding 24 Hours Before Ceremony

This week’s Teen Mom 2 was an emotional hour across the board.

On Monday night’s episode, while Kailyn Lowry struggled with feeling disconnected from her baby’s father as her due date approached, her costar Jenelle Evans was going through her own set of issues ahead of her wedding to David Eason.

Tensions between Evans and Eason began to simmer when Evans went to her husband-to-be seeking comfort after getting upset over her relationship with her estranged mother, Barbara, just 24 hours ahead of the big day.

Eason, however, was busy doing construction work in the couple’s shed, and Evans lost it.

“Until he acts like I exist then I’m not filming anymore,” she screamed at the cameras. “I want him to talk to me. I want him to ask me what’s wrong with me. He doesn’t care.”

Within minutes, Evans, 25, decided to kick out the MTV show’s crew.

“Can you guys please go away?” she told them. “I’m trying to talk to David alone.”

“I’m trying to f—ing relax, and you guys are in my face,” she yelled. “You guys need to leave and leave for the rest of the f—ing day. I am up to here with everyone right now. Everyone needs to leave. I’m f—ing busy.”

“Do you want us to come back to do the rehearsal?” asked one producer.

“I don’t even know if I’m doing a f—ing rehearsal, because everything is f—ed up right now,” shouted Evans. “We can just cancel the whole f—ing wedding.”

But regardless of what played out on camera, Evans and Eason — who share 10-month-old daughter Ensley — went on to tie the knot on Sep. 23 at their North Carolina home.

In her recent memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, Evans opened up how Eason is different from those she’d dated in the past.

“He was so different from the other men I had been with,” she wrote, gushing that she “finally snagged a good man.”

“I didn’t want to jump right into a man’s arms or into his bed,” she added. “I wanted to take this one slow. If it was worth my time, I would know.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenelle Evans Slams Teen Mom 2 — ‘We Aren’t Human Beings to MTV’

Evans’ relationship with Eason has been a point of contention this season. Earlier this month, the reality star threatened to quit the show after an episode aired the couple’s marital tension, with Evans telling PEOPLE that she couldn’t stop crying after watching it and felt as though she is “always portrayed as ‘the bad one’ to them no matter how much I change.”

“I don’t like the fact that I’ve changed for the better and [I am] happily married, yet [people] perceive David as some angry dad that gets annoyed by his children,” she said. “Or, if MTV does not have the drama from the storyline they want, they try to create drama as hard as they can.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.