Jenelle Evans Reveals She Almost Overdosed on Heroin: ‘I Might Have Been Dead’

Jenelle Evans is opening up about the darkest time in her life.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star sat down with E! News in an for an emotional two-part interview, in which she revealed her addiction to heroin nearly lead to her death.

“I think my low point was with my drug issue and the whole heroin thing,” the mother of three confessed. “I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems and then I almost overdosed.”

“God knows what might have happened,” she continued. “I might have been dead.”

Jenelle’s drug problems were documented on the MTV reality show, on which she started appearing in 2011. In her upcoming memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, Jenelle writes that the opioid drug began to control her life shortly after she tried if for the first time – and that she quickly became “hooked,” shooting up “four or five times a day.”

Her drug use took its tole on Jenelle and lead to some devastating consequences in her personal life, including several criminal charges and the loss of parental rights to her 7-year-old son Jace Evans — who was, at one point, under the sole custody of her mother Barbara Evans. It wasn’t until she started withdrawing from the drug that she realized she wanted to get clean.

“When I started withdrawing for the first time in my life, I was like, ‘This is not the way I want to live,’ ” Jenelle told E! News. ” ‘This is scaring the s—t out of me, and I need to get help right now.’ ”

After a stint in rehab, Jenelle is finally sober and looking to the future — and hoping to obtain full custody of Jace from her estranged mother.

The two reached a long-awaited court-ordered visitation agreement in May granting Jenelle visitation on a custody schedule — though that hasn’t changed much in their volatile relationship. (Barbara maintains primary custody of Jace).

“We are in the same situation,” Jenelle explained about where she and her mother currently stand. “You know we went to court about Jace and I got a visitation schedule set, but she’s still kind of bent out of shape because I still have resentment towards her for still keeping my son and we still butt heads.”

“I think our relationship’s lost. I don’t think it’s ever really coming back at any time,” Jenelle added, explaining why her mom is so attached to her son. “[Barbara] knows if she gives [Jace] to me that I will cut her off. That will be it. And she’s scared.”

Jenelle previously opened up to PEOPLE about getting clean in 2015, saying that sobriety had made her “more active in my children’s lives.”

As she continues on her sobriety path, Jenelle is leaning on fiancé David Eason for support. The two welcomed Ensley, her third child, on Jan. 24 with fiancé David Eason. Jenelle shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom is out on July 25.