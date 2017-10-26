Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Reveals the Sex of His Second Child

The Teen Mom 2 family is expanding again!

Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Lindsey Renee. And on Thursday, the reality star revealed their baby’s sex!

“ITS A BOY,” tweeted Rogers, who has a young daughter from a previous relationship.

ITS A BOY ❤️🙌🏻🎈🎉🎊 — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) October 26, 2017

In anticipation of finding out the sex of their baby, Renee tweeted Monday, “I love feeling the baby kick…2 more days.”

I love feeling the baby kick…2 more days 🤰🏻❤️😍@est4life910 — Lindsey Renee💗 (@GypsyLindz31) October 23, 2017

At the beginning of this month, Renee shared a sweet throwback photo of the couple cuddled up. “This summer me and my love,” she captioned the image of the pair.

This summer me and my love pic.twitter.com/cy4MLfYo30 — Lindsey Renee💗 (@GypsyLindz31) October 6, 2017

She also gave a shout-out to Rogers for helping alleviate her pregnancy cravings by taking her to Outback Steakhouse to get the restaurant’s Bloomin’ Onion.

“Craving a blooming onion rn,” she tweeted Oct. 8 and later shared, “My baby took me to outback to get my blooming onion… # pregoprobs # spoiled.”

Craving a blooming onion rn 👅👅👅 — Lindsey Renee💗 (@GypsyLindz31) October 8, 2017

My baby took me to outback to get my blooming onion…#pregoprobs #spoiled 😊😊👍❤ — Lindsey Renee💗 (@GypsyLindz31) October 9, 2017

WATCH: Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Reveals Past Heroin Addiction: ‘I Was Shooting Up Four or Five Times a Day’

In her new memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, that was released earlier this year, Evans opened up about her past relationships, including her failed marriage to Rogers. They were married from 2012-14, according to Radar.

By 20, Evans was married to Rogers and wrote that she learned she was pregnant with his baby but decided to have an abortion.

“I know people judge me harshly for my choice,” Evans, 25, wrote in her book. “If you are hoping for a long, detailed description of what I was going through at the time of my decision, I hate to disappoint you. I have talked about it enough. I did what was best for my body at that time, and I have moved on from it.”

Her divorce from Rogers was finalized prior to the birth of son Kaiser, now 3, with her now ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, and she said on Teen Mom 2: “I’m excited that we got this done before my baby’s born and I’m just happy that my last name’s Evans again and not Rogers.”

Evans tied the knot in September with husband David Eason, with whom she shares daughter Ensley Jolie.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.