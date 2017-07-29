Bring on the cake!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her fiancé David Eason have been busily planning their wedding, but they got a little respite on Thursday when they embarked on a cake tasting.

“Had our cake tasting today!” Evans, 25, wrote in the caption of the photo she posted on Instagram. “#WeddingCake #September #SaveTheDate @easondavid88 (excuse my face, no makeup).”

In the photo, Evans and Eason sit side-by-side in front of a white platter, which has a variation of cake flavors and frostings for the couple to try.

The mother of three recently released her memoir Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom in which she describes Eason as being “so different from the other men I had been with.”

“I finally snagged a good man,” she writes.

The couple announced their engagement in February and revealed their Sept. 23 wedding date this past July with a romantic Instagram photo captioned: “I’m ready to make my life forever with you.”

Eason is the father of Evans’ third child, 6-month-old daughter Ensley. She also has two sons from previous relationships: Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.

When the MTV star recently went wedding dress shopping, her mother was noticeably absent.

Barbara Evans told PEOPLE she has been left off the guest list for her daughter’s upcoming wedding.

“She’s been saying she’s having her wedding, running around with her family of friends, but you know what she says? ‘My mother Barbara is not invited,’ ” the 64-year-old said. “She’s not inviting me to her own wedding. It’s very painful.”

The mother and daughter share custody of Jace.