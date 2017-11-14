Jenelle Evans Denies That Her Husband Abuses Her Son Kaiser: 'David Is Super Protective'

Jenelle Evans and David Eason didn’t have it easy on Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion.

The couple stormed off the stage where Dr. Drew concluded a segment with Evans concerning Eason’s temperament and her history with “aggressive” men.

Eason, upset with how he was being portrayed, walked off the set with Evans and drove off, ignoring MTV producers’ requests to speak and return to the set.

Nathan Griffith — Evans’ ex and father of their 3-year-old son, Kaiser — appeared with his mother, Doris Hewlett Davidson, who alleged that her grandson might have been abused by Eason.

“I’m terribly frightened for Kaiser,” Davidson said, adding that she had worked for youth services for a decade. “I’ve seen abuse, I’ve seen children go through it, I know the red flags and I see the red flags. They’re popping up everywhere.”

“I picked up Kaiser at daycare and the first thing he says to me, and Nate can verify this, the first thing he says to me is ‘Nana, David punched me,'” she claimed. “I thought, ‘What, excuse me?’ He said, ‘David punched me.’ And he kept saying it over and over.” (Nathan, sitting next to his mother, stayed silent, though earlier he said he’d seen bruises on his son.)

Davidson, who said she’d worked for the state of Ohio for 31 years in “different capacities,” claimed she had filed for temporary custody of Kaiser, although it is unclear where it stands.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Evans denies these claims, saying, “I doubt my husband would punch a kid in his face.”

She continues, “For weeks I asked Doris every time Kaiser came home and if there was marks she always got super offensive in texts when I would ask her what happened to my son.”

As for Eason’s reaction onstage during the reunion, Evans tells PEOPLE that he felt the need to protect her.

“David is super protective over me and gets very upset if anyone makes me cry,” she says. “So for Dr. Drew to ask me stupid questions about David is ridiculous because the real problem is Nathan here.”

I'm so glad to have you in my life. You want nothing but mommys attention all this time and it will never get old! Even tho some people may not give you the attention you deserve, I'm glad you have someone like David and our family to give you the love you need to grow up and show the same love to your own family some day. Never forget we will always be here for you when others may not be. I love you my precious little boy. 💋🙌🏻🎩 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

“David did not want to go back on stage because he has super bad anxiety and doesn’t like Dr. Drew. This isn’t David’s job this is mine,” she adds. “I came, filmed, did my part, left.”

Dr. Drew asked Davidson on the show how she could envision herself moving forward, to which she replied, “All I want is someone to protect my grandchild. That’s all I care about.”

Griffith also expressed his own concerns for how his son was being treated, telling Dr. Drew, “I just think [Eason and Evans have] a very controlling relationship.”

“When I see him overstepping his boundary as another male figure in [Kaiser’s] life… Kaiser has a father, Kaiser has a mother,” Griffith said. “I will not be married to another girl or [have] a fiancée and have them disciplining my son like how David’s been disciplining him.”