Jeffrey Tambor 'Profoundly Disappointed' by Transparent Firing

Jeffrey Tambor says he is “profoundly disappointed” in Amazon and Transparent creator Jill Soloway after he was dropped from the show over what he maintains are “false accusations” against him.

On Thursday, the streaming service officially parted ways with the 73-year-old actor, who has been accused of sexual harassment by Transparent guest star Trace Lysette as well as a former assistant. The claims against Tambor, who has won two Emmys for his performance as a transgender woman on the series, prompted Amazon to launch an investigation, which he believes was “deeply flawed and biased.”

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” Tambor said in a statement provided to EW on Thursday evening. “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

He continued, “As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Earlier Thursday, Soloway spoke of her “respect and admiration” for Tambor’s accusers. “We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community,” she said in a statement. “We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”