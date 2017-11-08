Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor 'Vehemently' Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeffrey Tambor “adamantly and vehemently” denies the sexual harassment claims brought against him by a former assistant.

In a statement to Deadline on Wednesday, the Transparent star said, “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her.”

“I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with,” Tambor, 73, continued. “I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor’s denial is in response to claims Tambor’s former assistant, Van Barnes, reportedly made this week in a private Facebook post. Barnes accused the actor “of implied inappropriate behavior,” according to Deadline.

A spokesperson for Amazon Studios, the production company behind the Jill Soloway-created dramedy, confirmed to the outlet that they have launched an investigation.

The allegations against Tambor come more than a month after the former head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned following a sexual harassment claim that was brought against him.

In mid-October, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Isa Hackett — daughter of author Philip K. Dick and executive producer of Amazon series Man in the High Castle — in which she alleged Price propositioned her at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.

Hackett said she was “inspired” to go public with the incident following the “braver” women who came forward with accusations against disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein.