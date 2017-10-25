Jeffrey Dean Morgan Opens Up About Ben Affleck's Apology for Groping His Wife Hilarie Burton: 'It's Time for Change'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is glad that his wife spoke out about sexual harassment — and that she got an apology from Ben Affleck.

Hilarie Burton claimed Affleck groped her when she was a host of MTV’s TRL in 2003, and the actor later apologized for “acting inappropriately.”

The Walking Dead star, 51, told Entertainment Tonight “of course” he is happy that Affleck had apologized.

“I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change,” he said. “Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

Morgan, who is expecting his second child with Burton, caught up with ET at The Walking Dead’s 100th episode celebration at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“She is the most amazing person I’ve ever met,” the actor said. “You said, she’s a bit of a role model for you — she is for me as well. There’s no one stronger than her. How she’s able to balance all the things that she balances and be a strong voice for good is amazing and I just couldn’t be more proud. Every single day she does something that amazes me. She has made me such a better person, so I’m a lucky dude.”

The incident on TRL was resurfaced after Affleck condemned the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, saying he was “saddened and angered” by claims of sexual harassment and assault made against the movie mogul. (A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”)

After a fan suggested that Affleck should have “kept quiet,” another Twitter user wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.”

The 35-year-old actress then bluntly responded, “I didn’t forget.”

“I’m so sorry that happened to you,” the fan wrote back. “It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done.”

“Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid,” Burton said.

The One Tree Hill alum then shared a clip of TRL outtakes in which she says, “He comes over and tweaks my left boob,” apparently speaking about Affleck. Later in the video, the actor is shown asking her, “How old are you — 19?”

“Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones,” Burton wrote in the tweet. “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Affleck responded via Twitter: “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”