Jeff Probst Jokes His Hilariously '90s Demo Reel Nearly Cost Him His Survivor Gig

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Jeff Probst might have never become the host of Survivor because of the cringeworthy demo reel he submitted in 1999 for the audition.

“If I looked back, I’d be humiliated. But at the time, I was super proud of it,” he said on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

Even though Probst said Jimmy Fallon would “never” see that video, he ended up reliving the embarrassment when the late-night host screened it in front of a studio audience.

The “cool” demo reel, as the opening Ken doll sequence promised, was a compilation of the commercials, corporate videos, and training videos Probst had done in the past, including one for Miller beer. All he could really say after re-watching it was, “Wow.”

Probst said the reason he got the Survivor job was probably because he lied to producer Mark Burnett about his skills. “They say, ‘Hey, can you ride a horse?’ ‘Yeah!’ ‘Can you fly a plane?’ ‘Of course,’” he joked.

